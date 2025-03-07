DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lucy Porter: No Regrets

The Crescent
Fri, 7 Mar 2025, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lucy Porter bounces back into action with a show all about regrets. Frank Sinatra had too few to mention, but Lucy’s got hundreds, and she’s prepared to go into graphic detail about all of them. Disastrous dates, professional calamities, ruined friendships...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lucy Porter

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

