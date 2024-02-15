DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Calling all couples, singles, and situationships! College Thursday is back for a Valentine's Rave at EOS featuring Olivia Eilers, Truman, and IceT. Pop into the Goddess Lounge for the notorious Techno Takeover with Claire Z and guest techno goddess Kylie N...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.