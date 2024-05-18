Top track

Shaggy 2 Dope - Psychopathic Soldier

Shaggy 2 Dope, King 810, DJ Clay

Sinwave
Sat, 18 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$37.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Shaggy 2 Dope and the Psychopathic Soldier tour invade SINWAVE!

with support from:

💀 KING 810

💀 DJ Clay

💀 Heathen Sun

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sinwave.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shaggy 2 Dope, King 810, DJ Clay

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

