Top track

il sogno del marinaio - Joyfuzz

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Il Sogno Del Marinaio w/ Mike Watt (The Stooges)

Supersonic Records
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

il sogno del marinaio - Joyfuzz
Got a code?

About

SI VOUS AIMEZ / FOR FANS OF The Stooges, Minutemen & The Jesus Lizard

Mike Watt est l'un des bassistes les plus talentueux et les plus créatifs au monde, membre fondateur du célèbre groupe punk californien les Minutemen et ancien membre de The Stoog...

Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Il Sogno del Marinaio

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.