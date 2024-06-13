Top track

Heavy Ground

We Are Not Our Bodies, En Masse, Jealous Mind

The Wood Shop
Thu, 13 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$11.64

About

We Are Not Our Bodies, En Masse, Jealous Mind, Honey Daze, dweller

This is a 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

We Are not Our Bodies, En Masse, Dweller

Venue

The Wood Shop

17B Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
150 capacity

