Surely Tempo - Lies

Surely Tempo, Tony Jupiter

The Kingsland
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Surely Tempo

Santa Ana four-piece Surely Tempo create punchy indie rock that channels the raw edge and snappy songwriting of The Strokes. Filled with cinematic storytelling and sunkissed guitars, their debut album, Days So Bitter, Yet So Sweet,arrived in 2020.

Event information

Surely Tempo

Surely Tempo consists of Alex Martinez, Raymond Pardo, Paul Florindo, and David Ismodes. The group formed in 2020 releasing their first single “ I don’t talk” in August and later in that same year releasing their debut EP “ Days so Bitter, Ye...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
Lineup

Surely Tempo

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

