DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ON111

O Beach Ibiza
Thu, 26 Sept, 1:00 pm
PartyIbiza
From €20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Six years since the inception of ON111, Thursdays in Ibiza have never been the same. Join us on ON111 journey through the beats of RnB, Hip Hop, UK Garage and Soulful House. This event was designed for notifications to be turned off and the music to be tur...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by O Beach Ibiza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Cameo, Grant Collins, Sam Dungate and 1 more

Venue

O Beach Ibiza

Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.