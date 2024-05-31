Top track

VANT

The Lexington
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

After selling out The Waiting Room, Vant upgrades to The Lexington for his next live show on May 31st.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Snap Crackle & Pop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

VANT

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

