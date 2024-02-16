DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BIJOU is coming to Kemistry Nightclub for an incredible night. Get ready to come bond with us!
For table reservations please email/text:
[(954) 297- 9255](tel:(954) 297- 9255)
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.