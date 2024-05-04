Top track

BLOND:ISH & Nico de Andrea - Hold Tight (feat. Darla Jade)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nico De Andrea at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
DJSacramento
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BLOND:ISH & Nico de Andrea - Hold Tight (feat. Darla Jade)
Got a code?

About Nico de Andrea

With over twenty years of experience under his belt, French producer, musician and DJ Nico de Andrea counts as a mainstay in the electronic scene. Sporting a signature sound that blends emotional, melancholic pop with afro house and techno rhythms, his rec Read more

Event information

VALHALLA, earth x Requiem Events presents Nico De Andrea at The Flamingo House

We are in for a special show on Cinco De Mayo Weekend.

Support by Zohan & Makintosh

Sponsored by Casa Amor

5.4 | 21+

More details coming soon.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by VALHALLA, earth
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nico de Andrea

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.