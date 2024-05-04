DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With over twenty years of experience under his belt, French producer, musician and DJ Nico de Andrea counts as a mainstay in the electronic scene. Sporting a signature sound that blends emotional, melancholic pop with afro house and techno rhythms, his rec
Read more
VALHALLA, earth x Requiem Events presents Nico De Andrea at The Flamingo House
We are in for a special show on Cinco De Mayo Weekend.
Support by Zohan & Makintosh
Sponsored by Casa Amor
5.4 | 21+
More details coming soon.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.