Bachi da Pietra - Accetta & Continua tour

Astro Club
Sat, 13 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsFontanafredda
€11.30

About

ACCETTA & CONTINUA TOUR 2023/2024

ACCETTA & CONTINUA è il titolo del nuovo lavoro in studio dei Bachi Da Pietra uscito a novembre 2023. Sabato 13 aprile saliranno sul palco di Astro Club.

Il disco segna un’altra pietra miliare nel percorso evolutivo che...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ASTRO CLUB

Lineup

Bachi da pietra

Venue

Astro Club

Via Giacomo Puccini 141, 33074 Fontanafredda Pordenone, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

