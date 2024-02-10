DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Stupidera con Auroro Borealo - Carnival Party

Officine Cantelmo
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsLecce
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

I Take That o le Spice Girls? Cristina D’Avena o gli 883?

A Carnevale potrai finalmente ballare tutte le tue hit preferite, quelle che canti a squarciagola sotto la doccia, quelle che fai finta di non conoscere e quelle che ormai non ricordi più. Sarà imp...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Coolclub.

Venue

Officine Cantelmo

Viale Michele De Pietro 8a, 73100 Lecce provincia di Lecce, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.