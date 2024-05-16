DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elaine Howley + Everywhere is Haunted

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Elaine Howley + Everywhere is Haunted

£14 - Paper Dress Vintage - 16th May 2024

____

As a member of Crevice, Howlbux and, perhaps most notably, psychedelic rock group The Altered Hours, Elaine Howley is renowned as a singula...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elaine Howley, Baba Yaga's Hut

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

