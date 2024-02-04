Top track

Prince - Kiss

Long Play featuring the music of Prince

MODE
Sun, 4 Feb, 7:30 pm
PartyMiami
Free

About

LONG PLAY a timeless voyage through the vinyl vauls of musical greats.

Sunday, February 4th starting at 7:30PM join us for a journey through the music of Prince.

Then stay for music from Brad Strickland until late.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by MODE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

