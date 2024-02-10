Top track

Proud feat. Tiffanie Malvo - Enei Remix

SAM BINGA / NUMA CREW @CROCK /MASSIVE NIGHT

Deposito Pontecorvo
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJPisa
€9.20

About

Sam Binga è un artista che fonde gli stili più vibranti e innovativi della musica dance e elettronica. Sin dal debutto del progetto nel 2013, di base a Bristol, ha costantemente tracciato una linea tra i suoni dei club più all’avanguardia del mondo, infond...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale "Pontecorvo" APS.

Lineup

Sam Binga

Venue

Deposito Pontecorvo

Via Giosuè Carducci 13, 56017 San Giuliano Terme provincia di Pisa, Italia
Doors open11:00 pm

