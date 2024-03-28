DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Titan to Tachyons, Dumb Waiter, Antinomie

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 28 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Titan to Tachyons instrumentally depict the realms of Surrealism, science-fiction, and quantum physics. Interpreted in the fashion of a soundtrack, these themes guide the musical narrative and conceptual improvisations.

Led by New Zealand/New York compose...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Titan to Tachyons, Dumb Waiter, Antinomie

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

