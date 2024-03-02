Top track

Dr. Beat From San Sebastian, DJ Harvey - Mediterraneo - Dj Harvey's ‘Beach To The Bar’ Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ Harvey

Knockdown Center
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dr. Beat From San Sebastian, DJ Harvey - Mediterraneo - Dj Harvey's ‘Beach To The Bar’ Mix
Got a code?

About DJ Harvey

Once called “the Keith Richards of dance music” by Rolling Stone, Cambridge-born DJ Harvey is a record label founder, DJ and producer. Since his days soundtracking Moist – his own late-’90s Covent Garden club night – DJ Harvey’s sets have traversed euphori Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

The inimitable DJ Harvey returns to Knockdown Center for another headlining set. Few artists harness the libidinous, liberatory spirit of disco quite like Harvey does. He brings the swagger of a rock star and the skill of a veteran to the booth. Do not mis...

21+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Harvey

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.