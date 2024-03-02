DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Once called “the Keith Richards of dance music” by Rolling Stone, Cambridge-born DJ Harvey is a record label founder, DJ and producer. Since his days soundtracking Moist – his own late-’90s Covent Garden club night – DJ Harvey’s sets have traversed euphori
The inimitable DJ Harvey returns to Knockdown Center for another headlining set. Few artists harness the libidinous, liberatory spirit of disco quite like Harvey does. He brings the swagger of a rock star and the skill of a veteran to the booth. Do not mis...
