Shannon Lay - The Moons Detriment

Shannon Lay, Erin Durant accompanied by special guest Jolie Holland, Tara Jane O’Neil

Zebulon
Thu, 29 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Shannon Lay, Erin Durant accompanied by special guest Jolie Holland

Tara Jane O’Neil

Shannon Lay is a musician and artist from Los Angeles, CA. Pitchfork proclaimed Shannon Lay as, “Focused on spiritual shifts and ruptures… a quiet, lovely, undramatic...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shannon Lay, Erin Durant, Tara Jane O’Neil

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

