DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tasha Leaper is one of the most sought after Madonna tribute acts in the UK.
This dynamic show features the undisputed Queen of pop’s greatest hits, along with the looks, the voice AND the moves to make for a truly authentic experience!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.