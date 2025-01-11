DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tasha Leaper as Madonna

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 11 Jan 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tasha Leaper is one of the most sought after Madonna tribute acts in the UK.

This dynamic show features the undisputed Queen of pop’s greatest hits, along with the looks, the voice AND the moves to make for a truly authentic experience!

http://www.tashal...

This is a 14+ event
TVs Over presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tasha Leaper

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.