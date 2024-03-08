DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ON GOING: Nahoomie, Loopi.ta, Luxi Villar

El Sótano
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€15
About

Nahoomie:

A pesar de su relativamente corta carrera como DJ, Naomi Morillo aka Nahoomie, ya ha acumulado una vasta experiencia detrás de los platos en los clubes y eventos más emblemáticos de España. Su irresisti...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
Lineup

Luxi Villar, Nahoomie, Loopi.ta

Venue

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

