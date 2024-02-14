DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shack's Valentines Karaoke hosted by Ash Kenazi

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Calling all lovers and lonely hearts ! Come sing out heart out at our special edition (Love) Shack Valentine's Karaoke hosted by North London drag royalty Ash Kenazi.

Crooners encouraged.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

