Faux Real - Boss Sweet

Faux Real

MOTH Club
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Faux Real - Boss Sweet
About

In the spring of 2018, Franco-American brothers Elliott and Virgile Arndt invoked the union of their inner gene genies and gave birth to Faux Real. As they conceived it, Faux Realism combines elements of post-punk, glam rock, and contemporary R&B with a un...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Wide Awake & Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Faux Real

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

