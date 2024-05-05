DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Djiin présente sur la scène du Ferrailleur son nouvel album Mirrors. Ce nouvel opus s'éloigne du stoner rock des deux précédents albums du groupe pour proposer une musique plus intimiste, plus personnelle et moins codifiée, quelque part entre ténèbres et l...
