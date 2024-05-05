Top track

DJIIN - Red Desert

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soirée de lancement Djiin "Mirrors" + Moundrag

Le Ferrailleur
Sun, 5 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNantes
€7.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DJIIN - Red Desert
Got a code?

About

Djiin présente sur la scène du Ferrailleur son nouvel album Mirrors. Ce nouvel opus s'éloigne du stoner rock des deux précédents albums du groupe pour proposer une musique plus intimiste, plus personnelle et moins codifiée, quelque part entre ténèbres et l...

Tout public
Présenté par Vlad Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moundrag, Djiin

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.