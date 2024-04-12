Top track

Ming City Rockers - I Wanna get out of here but I can't take you anywhere

Ming City Rockers/Hot Stamp/Petty Phase/No Feelings

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:30 pm
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ming City Rockers return to London, with support from Hot Stamp, Petty Phase and No Feelings!

Followed by SWS club night til 2.30am

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Some Weird Sin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ming City Rockers, Hot Stamp, Petty Phase and 1 more

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

