DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOCUS: Easter [Day]

Night Tales Loft
Sun, 31 Mar, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LOCUS: EASTER

Sunday 31st March, 2024

Part I: Day

NT’s Loft, Hackney

2PM - 9PM

KEY INFO

These events are strictly 19+ (No ID, No entry)

Stay in the moment. No phones on the dancefloor!

LOCUS: EASTER - HACKNEY T...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Rich Nxt, Varhat, MADVILLA and 1 more

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity

