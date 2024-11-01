Top track

Chelsea Wolfe - Iron Moon

Chelsea Wolfe

CHALK
Fri, 1 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£28.18

About

In the moonlit embrace of haunting melodies, Chelsea Wolfe emerges as a sorceress of sound, enchanting listeners with her ethereal pitchfolk mastery. With a voice that transcends realms, Wolfe weaves tales of raw emotion and dark beauty. Born in the mystic...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chelsea Wolfe

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
825 capacity

