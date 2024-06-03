Top track

Owen - The Sad Waltzes of Pietro Crespi

Owen

Heliogàbal
Mon, 3 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Castanya presenta:

— Mike Kinsella, líder de Cap'n Jazz i American Football, torna a l'Heliogàbal per presentar el seu nou disc "The Falls of Sioux". Co-produit per Sean Carey (Bon Iver) i Zach Hanson (Bon Iver, Low, Waxahatchee), l'àlbum és un nou pas...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Castanya
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Owen

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

