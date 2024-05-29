Top track

HOVVDY

POPUP!
Wed, 29 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

10 ans après leur rencontre, Charlie Martin et Will Taylor forment Hovvdy. Dès leurs débuts en 2014, le duo a l’ambition de mettre au goût du jour le lo-fi et slowcore des années 90 dans une esthétique indie rock/folk actuelle. Leur cinquième album éponyme...

AEG PRESENTS FRANCE PRESENTE
Lineup

Hovvdy

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
175 capacity

