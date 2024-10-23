DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The current Tom Robinson Band will play a 23 date tour in October/November 2024 showcasing those first two albums, in tribute to the original band members. The setlist has been chosen by fans via an online poll, and will include some album tracks from the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.