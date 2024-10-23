Top track

The Tom Robinson Band

The Fleece
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The current Tom Robinson Band will play a 23 date tour in October/November 2024 showcasing those first two albums, in tribute to the original band members. The setlist has been chosen by fans via an online poll, and will include some album tracks from the...

u16s must be accompanied by an adult
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tom Robinson, Tom Robinson Band

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity

