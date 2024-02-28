DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

One Take - Cinemadix

STEREO Covent Garden
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
Experience the ultimate live music showcase with One Take, the monthly event that is set to revolutionize the way we enjoy live performances. Presented by Cinemadix, we have scoured the internet to find the most exciting acts from across the UK and invited...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Stereo Covent Garden.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lovelle, William Orbit, KWAYE and 1 more

STEREO Covent Garden

35 The Piazza, Westminster, London, WC2E 8BE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

