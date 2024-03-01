Top track

The Soul Dogs - Change Is Gonna Come (feat. Lifford)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jazz Reworks ft. Lifford Shillingford (2nd House)

Alfie's
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:15 pm
GigsLondon
From £40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Soul Dogs - Change Is Gonna Come (feat. Lifford)
Got a code?

About

Join us for an immersive evening of world-class jazz entertainment and cocktails at Alfies'. This week, we have a special performance featuring the legendary UK vocal sensation and hit artist, Lifford Shillingford, alongside pianist/producer Nathan Britton...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:15 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

FAQs

Interested in 50% off your ticket?

As a Soho Live Music Club member, with an annual fee of just £35, you'll receive an exclusive code granting you and your party 50% off music tickets. Discover all the benefits and join us at soho.live/membership

Looking for more tickets?

Members have access to a special allocation, so even when general admission is sold out, enter your unique members code for more availablity.

Need special assistance?

For any inquiries, please contact concierge@soho.live, and we will endeavour to assist you.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.