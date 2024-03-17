DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thistle & Bear with special guest Pineross

The Century Room
Sun, 17 Mar, 5:00 pm
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($15-$25 tickets | 4:00pm doors | 5:00pm show) Join Thistle & Bear as they celebrate the heritage of traditional Celtic and Scandinavian music in the Century Room!

Thistle & Bear

Thistle & Bear plays traditional folk music from Celtic and Scandinavian la...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room & Tucson Folk Fest
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

