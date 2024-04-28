Top track

Mononeon

Amazing Grace
Sun, 28 Apr, 7:00 pm
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dywane Thomas, Jr., also known as MonoNeon, is an American bassist and experimental musician from Memphis, Tennessee.

He is known for his presence on YouTube playing bass guitar and being one of the last people to work with Prince.

Thomas is a Grammy Awa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis Music.
MonoNeon

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

