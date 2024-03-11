DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jen Ives: Doll (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Mon, 11 Mar, 9:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jen Ives (Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party, and Don't Hug Me I'm Scared) returns with a work in progress of her new stand up comedy hour 'Doll' - a show about being a cheeky little unreliable bitch.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jen Ives

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

