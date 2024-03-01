DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aideen Ryan & Nu World (DJ Sets)

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Friday 1st March sees these two selectors Aideen Ryan & Nu World taking over the Juju's turntables, spinning everything from modern soul to jazz to afrobeat. Free entry <3

ABOUT AIDEEN RYAN

Aideen is an Irish-born selector who plays regular sets at Moko...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

