Fat White Family - Is It Raining in Your Mouth?

Fat White Family

PROJECT HOUSE
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
About Fat White Family

South London’s Fat White Family is a post punk seven-piece known for their “wild, livid, smutty and loud” live shows. Their projects combine garage rock, disco and mediaeval chants, with lead singer Lias Kaci Saoudi describing their 2016 album as an explor Read more

After selling out Project House as part of our launch season last summer, we are excited to welcome back Fat White Family.

This is a 14+ event.
Super Friendz presents…
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity
