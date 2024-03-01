Top track

thomeboydontkill - 雙刃劍

Csnv thomeboydontkill world tour

E1
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
Artist signingLondon
£139.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

E1 London

(Unit 2, 110 Pennington St, London E1W 2BB）

Artist: Thomeboydontkill (Digi Ghetto)

Line up: Thomeboydontkill/DJ Icy T

Reminder: 18+ Physical IDs Required

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Realvibe entertainment.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

thomeboydontkill

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

