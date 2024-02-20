Top track

Helado Negro - Best For You and Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Evening With Helado Negro

Brain Dead Studios
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Helado Negro - Best For You and Me
Got a code?

About

Celebrate the release of Helado Negro’s album PHASOR, with a screening of the Spencer Kelly directed ‘Stories of PHASOR’ short film, the premiere of “Colores Del Mar” music video, exclusive merch and a DJ set by June McDoom.

RSVP does not guarantee entry....

All Ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.