The Carters: Beyonce vs Jay Z Dance Party

Schimanski
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THE CARTERS - BEYONCE VS JAY Z

A Brooklyn Dance party featuring the music of Beyonce & Jay Z (and simiar artists). The phenomenal DJ Bill Coleman throws down the jams all night

-------------------------Drink Special: $12 vodka mixed drinks - All Nite

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Schimanski.
Schimanski

54 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

