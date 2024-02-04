DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clown Cult

Purgatory
Sun, 4 Feb, 8:00 pm
TheatreNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Have you ever CRAVED the sensation of belonging? Wanted SO DEEPLY to be a part of something bigger - and sillier - than yourself?

STEP RIGHT UP! CLOWN CULT is recruiting new members, and you can JOIN US at this all-clown, immersive, variety show!

At CLOW...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.