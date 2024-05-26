DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

High Times Jam

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
Hemai's free entry High Times Jam free session returns to Hoots for the go-to spot after Cross the Tracks

Join us for an evening of Jazz fusion and Funky vibes, from a range of LDNs best instrumentalists and vocalists.

8PM - Late

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
Lineup

Hemai

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

