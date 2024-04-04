DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Del Paxton + Guests

The Victoria
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hailing from Buffalo, NY, the trio Del Paxton have been grinding out emo bangers for over a decade. Their latest offering, Auto Locator (Top Shelf Records), is no different, filled with catchy hooks, loud guitars and relatable songwriting, all the hallmark...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Do Yourself A Favour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Del Paxton

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.