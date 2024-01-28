DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Memories Museum Vintage Pop-up market

Songbyrd
Sun, 28 Jan, 11:00 am
Washington D.C.
Free
RE-USE, RESTORE, RE-PURPOSE. ----------------------------Memories Museum is a vintage experience revolving around nostalgia. Clothing, memorabilia and music all intersect at the same time in one place. An opportunity for creative like-minded individuals to...

This is an all ages event
Presented Songbyrd Music House.
Mask required
Covid-19 entry policyProof of vaccination
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open11:00 am

