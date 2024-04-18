Top track

Blue Lab Beats Album Launch at Jazz re:freshed

Ninety One Living Room
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come and join Blue Lab Beats for their album launch party!

They will be playing with a full live band and vocalist, you'll be the first to get to hear some of the new album tracks live.

Jazz re:freshed have been supporting Blue Lab Beats' career since th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jazz re:freshed
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blue Lab Beats

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

