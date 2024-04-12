Top track

Il mondo prima

RFF24 - Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti - concerto disegnato

Teatro della Regina
Fri, 12 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsCattolica
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Prima data del tour dei 30 anni dei Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti
L'unica data speciale disegnata !
Ospiti alle matite: Ale Giorgini, Alessandro Baronciani, Elisa Menini + altri in via di definizione

Tutte le età
Presentato da Better Days.

Lineup

Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti

Venue

Teatro della Regina

Piazza Della Repubblica, Piazza della Repubblica, Cattolica, Rimini 47841, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

