Yung Singh presents: Ekta

Lab11
Sat, 23 Mar, 11:00 pm
Birmingham
£17.96
About Yung Singh

Nobody does it like Yung Singh. He stands as one of the most exciting DJs on the world circuit, having spent the last few years levelling up from local phenomenon to shining global star.

Posted by DICE

Event information

Ekta is an event series & future label by Yung Singh, covering the entire spectrum music & culture. Meaning ‘unity’ or ‘oneness’ in the Punjabi language, Ekta aims to use the power of music and arts to bring people & communities together.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
Lineup

Yung Singh

Venue

Lab11

Trent St, Birmingham B5, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

