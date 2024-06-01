DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's been 14 months since UK global beats/jazz & bass crew TC & The Groove Family played Leeds so it's great to have them back for this DJ Lubi "end of term" party. They're warming up for the summer festivals and have a bag full of new tunes to showcase as...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.