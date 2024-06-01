Top track

TC & the Groove Family, Pariss Elektra - Bossfight

TC and The Groove Family + Plantfood

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It's been 14 months since UK global beats/jazz & bass crew TC & The Groove Family played Leeds so it's great to have them back for this DJ Lubi "end of term" party. They're warming up for the summer festivals and have a bag full of new tunes to showcase as...

This is a 14+ event
DJ Lubi presents…
Lineup

TC & The Groove Family, plantfood

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
400 capacity

