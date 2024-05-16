Top track

Lilly Palmer - Aether

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Factory 93 Presents EDC Week w/ Lilly Palmer + Nico Moreno

Nine Twenty
Thu, 16 May, 9:00 pm
DJLas Vegas
$61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lilly Palmer - Aether
Got a code?

About

Join us on Thurs. 5/16 for a powerful night on behalf of Lilly Palmer & Nico Moreno.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Factory 93
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lilly Palmer, Nico Moreno

Venue

Nine Twenty

920 South Commerce Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.