DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
I Vanishing Twin proseguono la loro esplorazione sonora verso territori decisamente sperimentali con “Afternoon X”. Realizzato con un giocoso equilibrio tra umorismo e rigore, ogni membro della band riveste il ruolo polistrumentista e partecipa attivamente...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.