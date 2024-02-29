Top track

The Conservation of Energy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VANISHING TWIN - Roma

Alcazar Live
Thu, 29 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Conservation of Energy
Got a code?

About

I Vanishing Twin proseguono la loro esplorazione sonora verso territori decisamente sperimentali con “Afternoon X”. Realizzato con un giocoso equilibrio tra umorismo e rigore, ogni membro della band riveste il ruolo polistrumentista e partecipa attivamente...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Cut Press di Emanuele Chiti.

Lineup

Vanishing Twin

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.