DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Action Beat (20th Anniverary)

New River Studios
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Action Beat (20th Anniversary)

£13 - New River Studios - April 27th 2024

____

Action Beat are an improvisational instrumental noise rock act from Bletchley UK who usually perform with 3-4 drummers and an inordinate about of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Action Beat, Baba Yaga's Hut

Venue

New River Studios

199 Eade Rd, London N4 1DN, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.